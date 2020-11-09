Corsair Gaming (CRSR -3.5% ) announces the acquisition of Gamer Sensei, the world’s biggest esports coaching platform. Gamer Sensei to become a subsidiary brand within CORSAIR, joining Elgato, SCUF Gaming, and ORIGIN PC.

Founded in 2016, Gamer Sensei connects gamers of all skill levels, from rookies to aspiring professionals, with experienced coaches.

Company says with addition of Gamer Sensei to the CORSAIR family, and recent partnership with Pipeline, they are now providing customers with the coaching and training they need to succeed, whether they’re gaming, streaming, or both.