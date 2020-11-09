Diana Shipping (DSX +8.0% ) announces that through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Cargill International S.A., Geneva, for one of its Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Medusa.

The gross charter rate is $11,000 per day, minus a 4.75% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum 10 January 2022 up to maximum 20 March 2022.

The new charter period is expected to commence by mid-November 2020.

This employment is anticipated to generate ~$4.52M of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.