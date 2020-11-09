Macquarie Infrastructure Group (MIC +9.6% ) agrees to sell its International-Matex Tank Terminals energy storage operations subsidiary to Riverstone Holdings for $2.685B.

IMTT operates 19 terminals used in the storage and handling of bulk liquid products for the energy, industrial, consumer and transportation industries, with total storage capacity of 48M barrels.

Macquarie also reported below-consensus Q3 results, including adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $60M, -54% Y/Y and roughly half analyst consensus $115.5M, and a 50% decline in revenues to $202M.

MIC re-initiated FY 2020 financial guidance, now expecting to generate adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $200M-$215M.