Pfizer's announcement early this morning of a 90% efficacy rate for its COVID-19 vaccine in initial testing has investors scrambling.
In the Internet retail sector, big early drops are being seen for Wayfair (NYSE:W) -12.67%, Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) -12.17%, Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) -11.99%, Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) -9.44%, eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) -7.55% and Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) -4.05% in a reset on the popular buy-from-home, eat-at-home and work-from-home trades.
The flip side of that is some huge gains in mall stocks and restaurant names.
Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) is leading the charge for apparel chains with a 29.55% jump. Other notable movers include Ross Stores (ROST +16.9%) Burlington Stores (BURL +15.2%), Gap (GPS +10.3%), Children's Place (PLCE +21.1%), Boot Barn (BOOT +10.3%), Guess (GES +14.3%), Tilly's (TLYS +10.1%) and Zumiez (ZUMZ +11.3%).
In the restaurant sector, there are stunning gains for Ruth's Hospitality (RUTH +26.7%), Shake Shack (SHAK +20.2%), Bloomin' Brands (BLMN +20.6%), Texas Roadhouse (TXRH +14.8%), Denny's (DENN +22.8%) and Cracker Barrel (CBRL +21.6%).