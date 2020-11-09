Pfizer's announcement early this morning of a 90% efficacy rate for its COVID-19 vaccine in initial testing has investors scrambling.

In the Internet retail sector, big early drops are being seen for Wayfair (NYSE:W) -12.67% , Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) -12.17% , Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) -11.99% , Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) -9.44% , eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) -7.55% and Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) -4.05% in a reset on the popular buy-from-home, eat-at-home and work-from-home trades.

The flip side of that is some huge gains in mall stocks and restaurant names.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) is leading the charge for apparel chains with a 29.55% jump . Other notable movers include Ross Stores (ROST +16.9% ) Burlington Stores (BURL +15.2% ), Gap (GPS +10.3% ), Children's Place (PLCE +21.1% ), Boot Barn (BOOT +10.3% ), Guess (GES +14.3% ), Tilly's (TLYS +10.1% ) and Zumiez (ZUMZ +11.3% ).

In the restaurant sector, there are stunning gains for Ruth's Hospitality (RUTH +26.7% ), Shake Shack (SHAK +20.2% ), Bloomin' Brands (BLMN +20.6% ), Texas Roadhouse (TXRH +14.8% ), Denny's (DENN +22.8% ) and Cracker Barrel (CBRL +21.6% ).

