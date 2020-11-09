FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) says it needs more time to complete its quarterly review in Form 10-Q, citing ongoing government investigations and the company's re-evaluation of its controls framework, which could include identifying one or more material weaknesses.

FirstEnergy has been entangled in a federal bribery investigation involving Ohio's former House speaker, recently firing its CEO following an internal investigation.

Separately, FirstEnergy pledges to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, with an interim goal for a 30% reduction in greenhouse gases within the company's direct operational control by 2030, based on 2019 levels.

Amid investigations for racketeering and bribery, FirstEnergy "has further to fall," Michael Wald said in a bearish report posted recently on Seeking Alpha.