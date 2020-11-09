McDonald's (MCD +0.3% ) says its Accelerating the Arches growth strategy will encompass all aspects of its business.

The strategy includes an effort to maximize marketing by investing in new, culturally relevant approaches to effectively communicate the story of brand, food and purpose. The company also plans to Double Down on the 3 D's (Digital, Delivery and Drive Thru) by leveraging competitive strengths and building a powerful digital experience growth engine

CEO's statement: "By embracing a bigger, more holistic vision for the future, Accelerating the Arches defines how McDonald's will deliver value to all stakeholders by providing a clear roadmap of what we can do for the millions of customers, in the thousands of communities, we serve each and every day. With our new growth strategy, we will build on our inherent strengths by harnessing our competitive advantages and investing in innovations that enable us to continue to offer fast, easy moments for our customers."

A renewed commitment to affordability and a new packaging branding are also part of the plan.

Going back to the basics, McDonald's also aims to improve upon the taste and delivery of its burgers through a series of operational, process and formulation changes. These include using new buns toasted to golden brown and an enhanced grilling approach to unlock more flavor.

Source: Press Release

