Elbit Systems to compete for US Air Force task orders
Nov. 09, 2020 10:11 AM ETElbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT)ESLTBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- The U.S. Air Force selects Elbit Systems (ESLT +3.9%) of America to compete for future task orders within the service's Joint All-Domain Command and Control or JADC2 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.
- The purpose of the contract is to develop and operate systems as a unified force across all domains.
- "Our concept for JADC2 facilitates our Warfighters enjoying an asymmetric advantage by providing tools that shorten reaction time and aid in decision-making. To achieve this, we are developing networked, AI-enabled solutions that fuse sensors and data to increase situational awareness and deliver increased lethality." said Raanan Horowitz, President and CEO.
