Pfizer and BioNTech's announcement that, based on preliminary data, their COVID-19 vaccine is 90% effective and an emergency use authorization (EUA) is only weeks away has led to downward pressure on some of the second tier developers. If all goes according to plan, deployment could start by year-end or early January.
All of the stocks in the chart are still well ahead of the Nasdaq Composite Index despite the selloff.
Selected tickers: Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO -15.2%), iBio (IBIO -4.0%), Altimmune (ALT -24.5%), Vaxart (VXRT -14.6%), Heat Biologics (HTBX -6.1%), GeoVax Labs (OTC:GOVX -6.4%), Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE -13.8%), IMV (IMV -9.2%)