So now we're all not moving to newly-built suburban homes with specially-constructed rooms for Zoom and the Peloton?

Earlier this morning, Pfizer and BioNTech announced positive preliminary results from the Phase 2/3 trial of their Covid-19 vaccine candidate. That's sent most stocks sharply higher, but the favored pandemic plays aren't participating.

The homebuilders not only have to deal with the above, but also a future that might not include near-zero interest rates. The 10-year Treasury yield is up 12.2 basis points to 0.937%, and the idea of policy rates at 0% for the rest of our lives is coming into question.

Toll Brothers (TOL -4.5% ), KB Home (KBH -7.5% ), Lennar (LEN -4.0% ), PulteGroup (PHM -4.0% ), D.R. Horton (DHI -4.7% ).