So now we're all not moving to newly-built suburban homes with specially-constructed rooms for Zoom and the Peloton?
Earlier this morning, Pfizer and BioNTech announced positive preliminary results from the Phase 2/3 trial of their Covid-19 vaccine candidate. That's sent most stocks sharply higher, but the favored pandemic plays aren't participating.
The homebuilders not only have to deal with the above, but also a future that might not include near-zero interest rates. The 10-year Treasury yield is up 12.2 basis points to 0.937%, and the idea of policy rates at 0% for the rest of our lives is coming into question.
Toll Brothers (TOL -4.5%), KB Home (KBH -7.5%), Lennar (LEN -4.0%), PulteGroup (PHM -4.0%), D.R. Horton (DHI -4.7%).
Zoom and Peloton - by the way - are down 15% and 20%, respectively.