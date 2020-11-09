On Oct. 28, 2020, BOQI International Medical (BIMI -3.8% ) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Chongqing Cogmer Biology Technology.

The agreement was for moving forward on four stages of work, including completing all relevant assessment and audit of Cogmer Biology, completing on-site audit and evaluation of Cogmer Biology, signing a stock purchase agreement based on the audit and evaluation result, and completing the relevant business procedures for the transaction.

"Cogmer Biology is one of our existing customers who has purchased $10M+ of our medical devices. It has professional laboratory technicians and consultants, and provided hospitals with advanced medical devices to improve the quality of medical care," CEO & President Tiewei Song commented.

Currently, Cogmer Biology has 100+ cooperative manufacturers, 200+ distribution partners, and 500+ direct customers.