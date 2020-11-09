Casino and leisure stocks are extending on their early gains after Pfizer announced a 90% efficacy rate with its COVID-19 vaccine in early testing.

Notable gainers include Playa Hotels (NASDAQ:PLYA) up 28.05% and a sizzling 25.05% jump for Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), which could also be tied in part to the U.S. election and a lowered risk of a trade war between the U.S. and China.

Some of the other standouts include Vail Resorts (MTN +16.5% ), Wyndham Destinations (WYND +13.9% ), InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG +11.7% ), Extended Stay America (STAY +6.6% ), Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV +17.3% ), MGM Resorts (MGM +15.9% ), Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI +10.1% ), Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC +12.2% ), Bluegreen Vacations (BVH +12.4% ), Red Rock Resorts (RRR +10.5% ) and Century Casinos (CNTY +9.4% ).

