Faced with a proxy fight by Cannae Holdings (CNNE +4.6% ) and Senator Investment for control of its board, CoreLogic (CLGX +0.1% ) says it has received written indications of interest in acquiring the company "at values of at least $80 per share from multiple competing parties."

On Nov. 3, CLGX said it was in early talks with third parties interested in acquiring the company in deals valued at at least $80 per share; that's far above the $66 per share that Cannae/Senator proposed.

The company also issued an open letter and fact sheet to its shareholders ahead of a special meeting of stockholders on Nov. 17 to vote on Senator/Cannae's proposal to replace most of CoreLogic's board.

Last week, proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis recommended against replacing the majority of CLGX's directors, CLGX said. However, Glass Lewis did recommend that CLGX shareholders vote for four Senator/Cannae nominees.

