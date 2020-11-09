Aspen Group (ASPU +4.2% ) reports Q2 student enrollments growth of 20% to 2,659.

Quarterly bookings increased 34% to $42.1M.

The strong enrollment growth at Aspen University was a result of record quarterly enrollments in its Doctoral and BSN Pre-Licensure units.

“Aspen Group’s unique value proposition continues to deliver strong growth sequentially and year-over-year, due to our proprietary internet advertising and CRM platform, which in turn delivers extremely low cost of enrollment for students. We pass these savings on to our students in the form of tuitions that are, on average, 50% lower than comparable for-profit nursing schools,” said Chairman & CEO Michael Mathews.