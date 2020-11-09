Medigus (MDGS -8.0% ) is under is in the red on below-average volume in apparent reaction to Pfizer and BioNTech's announcement that its COVID-19 vaccine is 90% effective based on early data from a pivotal trial. Medigus just increased its stake in Polyrizon to 33%, the licensor of its products to Medigus including a Biogel against the coronavirus. An effective vaccine implies reduced demand for such products.

Medigus and other Polyrizon shareholders have the option of additional investment up to $50K for a period of 60 days after the initial closing.

Previously in July 2020, Medigus and Polyrizon had entered into investment and reseller agreements whereby Medigus was granted an exclusive license to resell Polyrizon’s products, focusing on a unique Biogel for protection against COVID-19, the additional investment will advance Polyrizon towards its FDA submission.