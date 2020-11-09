Aerospace names are taking to the skies after Pfizer/BioNTech reported a 90% effective rate for its COVID-19 vaccine this morning.
Commercial aviation has been battered by the coronavirus pandemic, but investors finally see a future where that may not be the reality.
On the move: Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF +21.5%), Spirit AeroSystems (SPR +23.4%), Howmet Aerospace (HWM +25%), Safran OTCPK:SAFRY +16.8%, CAE (CAE +16.1%), Embraer (ERJ +12%), Boeing (BA +12.4%, Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF +10.1%), TransDigm (TDG +10.4%), ITT (ITT +7.8%), Astronics (ATRO +19.4%), Constellium (CSTM +17.8%), Hexcel (HXL +15.4%), Ducommun (DCO +7.8%), Heico (HEI +7.2%), Moog (MOG.A +13.7%), Woodward (WWD +14.3%), AAR Corp. (AIR +15.7%), Kaman (KAMN +12.4%) and Triumph Group (TGI +17.9%).
The sentiment is spreading to shares of travel-related companies, which have been hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis: Tripadvisor (TCOM +21.9%, Trivago (TRVG +25.4%), Booking (BKNG +16.5%) and Expedia (EXPE +12.4%).
Previously: Vaccine relief sweeps over casino, hotel and timeshare sectors (Nov. 09 2020)
Previously: Cruise line names NCLH, RCL, CCL up more than 20% on positive data from Pfizer vaccine trial (Nov. 09 2020)
Now read: Boeing Remains Ugly »