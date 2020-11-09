Aerospace names are taking to the skies after Pfizer/BioNTech reported a 90% effective rate for its COVID-19 vaccine this morning.

Commercial aviation has been battered by the coronavirus pandemic, but investors finally see a future where that may not be the reality.

On the move: Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF +21.5% ), Spirit AeroSystems (SPR +23.4% ), Howmet Aerospace (HWM +25% ), Safran OTCPK:SAFRY +16.8% , CAE (CAE +16.1% ), Embraer (ERJ +12% ), Boeing (BA +12.4% , Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF +10.1% ), TransDigm (TDG +10.4% ), ITT (ITT +7.8% ), Astronics (ATRO +19.4% ), Constellium (CSTM +17.8% ), Hexcel (HXL +15.4% ), Ducommun (DCO +7.8% ), Heico (HEI +7.2% ), Moog (MOG.A +13.7% ), Woodward (WWD +14.3% ), AAR Corp. (AIR +15.7% ), Kaman (KAMN +12.4% ) and Triumph Group (TGI +17.9% ).

The sentiment is spreading to shares of travel-related companies, which have been hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis: Tripadvisor (TCOM +21.9% , Trivago (TRVG +25.4% ), Booking (BKNG +16.5% ) and Expedia (EXPE +12.4% ).

