Alaska Air Group (ALK +15.5% ) says Brad Tilden is retiring as chief executive officer of the company, effective March 31, 2021; however, will continue to serve as Alaska's board chair.

President of Alaska Airlines Ben Minicucci will succeed Tilden in CEO role.

In Minicucci's 16-year career with Alaska, he held many leadership positions and was also named CEO of Virgin America in 2016 upon Alaska's acquisition of the airline.

"We are through the initial phases of our coronavirus response, and Alaska is on a solid trajectory," said Tilden. "Now is the time to position Alaska for future growth, and now is the time to move forward with this long-planned transition.

