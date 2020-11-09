Albemarle (ALB +6.1% ) and Livent (LTHM +1.1% ) are upgraded to Buy from Neutral (I, II) with respective $132 and $16.50 price targets at Citigroup, which says supply and demand should "meaningfully tighten" over the next two years.

While excitement over the growth of electric vehicles has yet to translate over the earnings of lithium stocks, concerns about higher inventory should dissipate by mid-2021, Citi analyst P.J. Juvekar says.

China EV sales have ramped back up and are near pre- coronavirus highs, and EV sales in Europe are surging, Juvekar adds.

Both stocks have pushed out to new 52-week high in early trading.