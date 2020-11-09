According to a document viewed by CNBC, the Dutch government wants Airbnb (AIRB) to be among the companies that have to follow new, tougher tech regulations coming from the European Commission.

The EU's Digital Services Act will require tech platforms to reveal how algorithms recommend products/information to users, who is paying for a targeted ad, and why a particular user was served that targeted ad. The regulations are meant to increase competition in the market.

The Dutch government thinks the rules should apply to Airbnb since short-term holiday rentals "can have negative effects on public interests, such as the housing market, liveability, social cohesion, safety and the level playing field for other providers of such accommodation."

On the record: "To tackle the side effects of ‘short-term holiday rentals’ on European cities and enforce legislation, we need better access to data from platforms such as Airbnb,” says Kajsa Ollongren, deputy prime minister of the Netherlands.

European officials are currently deciding whether the regulations should have a narrow scope focusing on tech giants or a broader approach targeting as many as 20 companies.

The potential EU hurdle comes as Airbnb moves closer to its public trading debut. Last week, Bloomberg sources said Airbnb will open its books to investors for the first time this Thursday.