Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP +0.4% ) has reported additional data from its RESOLVE-1 Phase 3 study evaluating lenabasum for the treatment of systemic sclerosis.

In subjects receiving established background immunosuppressant therapies (greater than 2 years), lenabasum treatment vs. placebo showed reduced decline in forced vital capacity (FVC) at one year, measured in milliliters (-21 mL versus -170 mL) or percent predicted (-0.4% versus -4.6%).

Lenabasum 20 mg twice daily was associated with a lower likelihood of a decline (19% lenabasum versus 50% placebo), greater likelihood to have stable FVC % predicted (64% lenabasum versus 35%).

On the safety front, lenabasum was well tolerated, with no new safety findings. Dizziness (18.3% lenabasum vs. 4.9% placebo) and dry mouth (5.0% vs. 1.6%).

No evidence of lenabasum-associated immunosuppression was seen.

Systemic sclerosis, is an autoimmune rheumatic disease characterised by excessive production and accumulation of collagen, called fibrosis, in the skin and internal organs and by injuries to small arteries.