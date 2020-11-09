In order to support the transition to cleaner, affordable energy, Blackstone (BX +2.3% ) announced that private equity funds managed by Blackstone Energy Partners have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Therma Holdings, a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital.

Therma is a leading specialty mechanical, electrical and controls services company focused on designing, building, and servicing complex systems in mission-critical facilities.

Therma will have the potential to help Blackstone portfolio companies meet their emissions reduction targets; Blackstone recently expanded its existing environmental sustainability efforts by setting a goal of 15% carbon emissions reduction across all new investments where it controls energy usage.

Transaction is expected to be completed in Q4.