Investors are backing away from some outdoor camping, recreational vehicle and boating stocks after Pfizer announced 90% efficacy with its COVID-19 vaccine in a market-rattling development.

If a vaccine is broadly distributed during the early part of 2021, expectations on RV and boating demand could shift.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) is down 15.55% in a notable break lower, while Winnebago (WGO -9.4% ), Thor Industries (THO -7.3% ), Polaris (PII -5.4% ), MasterCraft Boat (MCFT -0.9% ) and Malibu Boats (MBUU -5.1% ) are also being bid down.

