Easterly Government Properties (DEA +3.3% ) acquires a 97,718-square foot Department of Veterans Affairs Consolidated Mail Outpatient Pharmacy or CMOP in North Charleston, South Carolina.

VA - Charleston marks the sixth acquisition this year, contributing to the ~10% YTD growth in the size of the company’s U.S. Government leased portfolio by leased square footage.

“The Easterly platform continues to grow externally through the acquisition of another bullseye, mission critical government-leased asset. Easterly has demonstrated sizeable growth and increased portfolio diversification as we work towards our stated goal of $200 million in acquisitions for 2020.” said William C. Trimble, III, Easterly’s CEO.

