Brown & Brown (BRO +5.1% ) and wholly owned subsidiary CyberPolicy (collectively, CoverHound) announced that a subsidiary of Brown & Brown has acquired substantially all of the assets of CoverHound.

CoverHound is a leading digital insurance marketplace for individuals and small businesses

Post the transaction, CoverHound will continue to operate independently under Brown & Brown and will focus on scaling digital partnerships with trusted brands.

"We see CoverHound as an important platform for Brown & Brown's expansion into the digital insurance marketplace while at the same time helping our traditional businesses to continually deliver an exceptional customer experience," SVP, Technology, Innovation, and Digital Strategy Steve Boyd commented.