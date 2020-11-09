Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) is up 12.87% after beating market expectations on both lines in FQ2.

Revenue of $154.73M (+2.9% Y/Y) beats by $6.05M . It includes $12.8M in core revenue due to a realignment of inventory at the company's two customer distribution centers.

Gross margin was at 25.7% vs. 24.3% a year ago.

"The company’s strategic growth initiatives are proceeding as planned – including the launch of our brake caliper production facility – and we are well-positioned in the industry," says Selwyn Joffe, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Motorcar Parts of America.

Net income for the fiscal 2021 second quarter was $15.2M or $0.78/share, above consensus by $0.41.

On adjusted basis, Non-GAAP EPS of $0.73 beats by $0.27.

Cash generated from operating activities was $16.9M.

"Despite strong performance for the quarter, and continued favorable sales momentum, the company believes it is still not prudent to provide annual sales and gross margin guidance for fiscal 2021," notes Joffe.

Previously: Motorcar Parts of America EPS beats by $0.27, beats on revenue (Nov. 9)

Previously: Auto stocks hit higher gear into the U.S. election (Nov. 3)