Along with earnings today, SoftBank (SFTBY +2.1% ) has announced board resignations designed to enhance the company's governance reputation and improve the perception of the company's independence.

Four internal board directors have resigned: Marcelo Claure (executive VP and chief operating officer), Katsunori Sago (executive VP and chief strategy officer), Rajeev Misra (executive VP, and chief of the Vision Fund) and Yasir O. Al-Rumayyan (governor of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia).

That brings the board to nine members, with a greater proportion of external directors, SoftBank notes.

“The changes to our Board build upon the enhancements we made in June, including ensuring we have a greater proportion of External Board Directors, and further highlight SoftBank’s commitment to corporate governance," says CEO Masayoshi Son.

In June, the company added two new external directors and formed a nominating and compensation committee made a majority of independent directors.

The board also appointed Son, Ronald Fisher, Claure, Sago, Misra and Yoshimitsu Goto as corporate officers.

And Chief Legal Officer Robert Townsend is transitioning to be senior adviser to SoftBank, with Tim Mackey taking the role of chief legal officer.