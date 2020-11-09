Indian retail giant Future Retail has turned to a New Dehli court to get Amazon (AMZN -1.7% ) out of the way of its $3.4B asset sale deal with Reliance Industries.

Amazon kicked off the legal dispute, alleging the sale violated agreements made in 2019 when the e-commerce giant picked up a stake in Future Group.

Last month, Amazon won an injunction from a Singapore arbitrator, which Future claimed wasn't binding. Amazon also complained to India's market regulator.

Future wants the Delhi High Court to block Amazon from "misusing" the injunction order to interfere with its deal.

In happier "Amazon in India" news, the AWS cloud platform will spend $2.8B to set up multiple data center locations in the southern state of Telangana, according to the state's IT minister.

The cluster will open by the middle of 2022.

