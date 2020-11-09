Array Technologies (ARRY -2.6% ) tumbles as at least three analysts initiate coverage with hold/neutral ratings, citing valuation after shares have more than doubled since the company's October IPO.

Cowen's Jeffrey Osborne starts Array at Market Perform with a $45 price target, seeing shares as fairly valued "given the current growth prospects and valuation relative to other solar complex peers."

Large scale solar demand is set for a "notable growth run in the 2020s," but for now the stock is "simply too expensive" to recommend overweight, Barclays' Moses Sutton says in issuing an Equal Weight rating and $46 target.

UBS' Jon Windham rates Array at Neutral with a $43 price target, but the company will benefit from "solid U.S. utility-scale solar demand" and expand internationally.

Goldman Sachs analyst Brian Lee rates the stock a Buy with a $50 target, saying Array "appears poised to leverage its technology leadership in maintaining stable pricing and margins against this backdrop of solid volume growth for trackers."

Array Technologies can sustain its early success, Noah Wilson wrote in a bullish report published recently on Seeking Alpha.