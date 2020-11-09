Enthusiast Gaming (OTCQB:ENGMF +11.4% ) announces that it has applied for and is in the process of preparing for a listing of its common shares on the NASDAQ Capital Market (“NASDAQ”).

“We continue to see strong interest from investors both in the U.S. and internationally. A US listing has been on our radar as one of the many strategies to execute as part of our business plan. On the back of the transformative acquisition of Omnia Media in Q3, the timing is right to proceed with a listing. The US is the largest capital market in the world and our most prominent territory in terms of both the Company’s audience and revenue. A NASDAQ listing is a natural next step for the Company,” commented Adrian Montgomery, CEO