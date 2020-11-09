Imperium Motors, subsidiary of DSG Global (OTCQB:DSGT) announces electric vehicle pre-orders of $5.7M to be distributed to multiple locations in North and South America.

Imperium Motor anticipates sales of at least $20.4M 1H 2021 and escalating during the 2H as production continues to increase and more models become available.

“The interest in our products is very strong and as more models become available for sale, we expect revenue to escalate fairly quickly. By the beginning of Q2, we expect strong sales for SUV’s, trucks and buses, which are not even currently included in our first half 2021 projections. We anticipate several significant milestones in the coming weeks as we establish our dealer network, receive cars at our experience Centre and host a ‘Grand Opening’, and continue homologation of the remainder of our vehicle fleet,” said Rick Curtis, President Imperium Motor Company.