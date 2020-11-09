Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) will establish a comprehensive security program to settle claims the company engaged in deceptive and unfair practices, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

The FTC's complaint traces back to a 2018 Mac desktop app update for Zoom, which secretly installed the ZoomOpener web server that circumvented a Safari browser security measure to launch the app without a user warning.

According to the agreement, Zoom will face fines of up to $43,280 for each future violation.

Zoom shares are down 16.3% as work from home stocks pullback following Pfizer coronavirus vaccine news.

