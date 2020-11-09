Harmony Gold (HMY -14.4% ) says free cash flow nearly tripled to 1.8B rand ($118.1M) in its 2020-21 fiscal Q1 compared with the previous quarter, helped by increased production and surging gold prices.

Harmony says its gold production rose 38% to 313.7K oz. from 226.6K oz. in FQ4 after all underground operations returned to 100% capacity following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

The miner says its ratio of normalized net debt to EBITDA declined to 0.5x by the end of the quarter compared to 0.8x in June, with net debt at 3.25B rand at the end of September after it acquired assets including Mponeng from AngloGold Ashanti.

Gold equities are broadly and sharply lower as investors pile into risky asset classes on news of Pfizer's effective COVID-19 vaccine.