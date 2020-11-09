United Airlines (UAL +13.9% ) says it expects the week of November 23 to be the busiest for the airline since March amid solid booking demand around the Thanksgiving holiday.

This year, United is anticipating approximately 50% of United customers flying for Thanksgiving are booking travel less than 30 days prior to departure compared to last year when around 40% of Thanksgiving travelers booked less than 30 days before departure.

United is adding more than 1.4K domestic flights during the week of Thanksgiving and is monitoring bookings in real-time to swap in larger aircraft when needed to accommodate last-minute demand. In December, the airline expects to see a similar travel pattern with customers booking holiday vacations closer to departure opting for warmer weather and ski destinations. United expects to fly 48% of its overall schedule in December compared to a year ago, adding more than 140 daily flights and increasing capacity on more than 350 routes.

Source: Press Release

