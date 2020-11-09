Under priority review status, China's National Medical Products Administration has accepted BeiGene's (BGNE -2.5% ) marketing application seeking approval of dinutuximab beta for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma patients at least 12 years old.

The targeted immunotherapy, branded as Qarziba in Europe by licensor EUSA Pharma, was approved for the indication by the European Commission in August 2017.

BeiGene owns exclusive development and commercialization rights to dinutuximab beta in Mainland China and siltuximab in Greater China under a January 2020 agreement with EUSA.