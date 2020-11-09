Sapiens International Corporation (SPNS +3.3% ) enters agreement to acquire Tia Technology, a leading vendor of digital software solutions, from the global investment organization EQT Mid Market.

Sapiens will continue to develop and support Tia's products and serve its customers, who can now benefit from Sapiens' variety of offerings.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed by end of this month.

"Together, Tia and Sapiens will create exciting new opportunities for employees, customers and prospects. Energized for the future, we eagerly look forward to seamlessly integrating with Sapiens to serve the market." said Anders S. Rosenbeck, CEO of Tia Technology.