With the prospect of a COVID-19 vaccine on the horizon, apartment REITs, especially those with assets in urban markets, recover some of the ground they lost when the pandemic lured apartment renters from cities to single-family homes in less-crowded areas.

UDR (NYSE:UDR), which owns apartments in New York and San Francisco among other cities, climbs 14% . Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), with assets in Boston, New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC, jumps 17% .

Others on the move: AvalonBay Communities (AVB +10.6% ), Essex Property Trust (ESS +10.6% ), and Apartment Investment and Management (AIV +13.5% ).

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) and American Homes 4 Rent (AMH -6.1% ), both of which rent out single-family homes, predictably retreat.

Office REIT stocks with city exposure rise even more in today's session — Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT +24.0% ), SL Green (SLG +31.6% ), Boston Properties (BXP +19.7% ), Vornado Realty Trust (VNO +24.9% ), Kilroy Realty (KRC +15.1% ).

See how the stock performance of UDR, INVH, and SLG compare with SPY YTD:

