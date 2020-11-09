With the prospect of a COVID-19 vaccine on the horizon, apartment REITs, especially those with assets in urban markets, recover some of the ground they lost when the pandemic lured apartment renters from cities to single-family homes in less-crowded areas.
UDR (NYSE:UDR), which owns apartments in New York and San Francisco among other cities, climbs 14%. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), with assets in Boston, New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC, jumps 17%.
Others on the move: AvalonBay Communities (AVB +10.6%), Essex Property Trust (ESS +10.6%), and Apartment Investment and Management (AIV +13.5%).
Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) and American Homes 4 Rent (AMH -6.1%), both of which rent out single-family homes, predictably retreat.
Office REIT stocks with city exposure rise even more in today's session — Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT +24.0%), SL Green (SLG +31.6%), Boston Properties (BXP +19.7%), Vornado Realty Trust (VNO +24.9%), Kilroy Realty (KRC +15.1%).
See how the stock performance of UDR, INVH, and SLG compare with SPY YTD:
