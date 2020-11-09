Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is up 7.35% on the day after Pfizer's announcement on a 90% efficacy rate for its COVID-19 vaccine in early testing sets a positive tone on the year ahead for store traffic.

SBUX has been included on many lists from Wall Street of pandemic recovery plays, even though shares are actually up 3.11% for the year.

Starbucks traded at an all-time high of $97.65 earlier in the session.

