Airbus' (OTCPK:EADSY) A220 jetliner program suffered the biggest setback since the start of the pandemic as Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) canceled orders for 12 aircraft and deferred the handover of another 18.

The announcement is ironic in the sense that the A220 is a Canadian aircraft, designed and launched by Montreal-based Bombardier before the company was sold to Airbus.

The modest size of the A220, closer to a regional jet than many airliners, also was expected to help the model ride out the pandemic relatively unscathed.

The airline also canceled orders for 10 Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737 Max as part of its plan to cut capital spending by $3B through 2023.

Airbus and other aviation stocks are rallying after Pfizer reported a 90% effective rate for its COVID-19 vaccine this morning.