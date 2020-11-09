Pfizer and BioNTech's announcement that their COVID-19 vaccine candidate showed 90% efficacy based on a preliminary analysis of results from a pivotal study has stoked selling in therapy developers. If the higher-than-expected efficacy holds, herd immunity in the general population could potentially be reached reasonably quickly, dampening demand for treatments, including antibodies and convalescent plasma.

Today's action exemplifies the volatility risk in the COVID-19 space that SA reported in August.