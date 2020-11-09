Micron, Applied Materials among semi gainers as Piper sees Biden tailwind for US-China relations

"The U.S.’s relationship with China can’t get worse," says Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar. A Biden administration would work to "repair the broken relationship," a tailwind for the semiconductor industry "given the growing end-market demand for chips, along with the significant supply chain exposure."

Kumar thinks supplying to Huawei "could be back in play, as the sanctions could be lifted/altered," while semis with strong consumer exposure would benefit from another stimulus check.

Background: Semis with strong Huawei exposure include Micron (MU +3.5% ), Skyworks (SWKS +1.1% ), and Qualcomm (QCOM +0.8% ).

Companies with high exposure to consumer spending include NXP Semiconductors (NXPI +1.4% ) and Texas Instruments (TXN +2.5% ).

Semi equipment stocks Lam Research (LRCX +4.2% ), KLA (KLAC +3.3% ), and Applied Materials (AMAT +4.1% ) would benefit from easing sanctions on Huawei and SMIC and also have strong China exposure.

Previously: Applied Materials, Lam Research, and KLA surge on optimism around U.S.-China relations (Nov. 05 2020)