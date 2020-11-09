Peabody Energy (BTU +3% ) shares are rising even after the coal producer says it is in talks with lenders to avert a violation on the terms of its debt and that it might need to seek court protection.

Based on its current outlook, Peabody says it is probable that its Q4 results "will not be sufficient to meet the minimum required net leverage ratio as defined under the revolving credit agreement," and falling short of that ratio could constitute a default.

Peabody says it reached a standstill agreement with its surety bond providers on a $1.6B surety program to resolve ~$800M of collateral requests and limit future collateral requirements.

Peabody reported a Q3 GAAP loss of $0.69/share vs. a $0.81 loss in the same period last year with a 39% Y/Y revenue decline to $671M, but adjusted EBITDA of $95.4M easily topped expectations and cash holdings rose 7.3% Y/Y to $814M.