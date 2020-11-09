Next Treasury secretary may be former Fed chair Yellen - American Prospect

Former Fed Chair Janet Yellen appears to be front-runner for Treasury secretary under a Biden administration, The American Prospect reports.

Her credentials as a former head of the Fed, before Trump named Jerome Powell to the post, would make it hard for Senate Republicans to block, writes American Prospect's Robert Kuttner, a professor at Brandeis University's Heller School.

Also, "Yellen is just liberal enough for the liberals, just conservative enough for Wall Street," Kuttner wrote.

Recently, Yellen has been sounding more dovish than she did before she left the Fed.

Lael Brainard, a member of the Fed's board of governors, has also been considered a top contender for the Treasury post, but some on the left have opposed her for her record on trade and currency manipulation in China. Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo, a former venture capitalist, is also getting friction from the left.

Others that have been pushed by progressives are Elizabeth Warren and Sarah Bloom, who served as deputy secretary of the Treasury under the Obama administration.

As for current Fed chair Powell, he's likely to be re-nominated by a Biden administration when his term expires in 2022, according to some observers.

That becomes more likely if Republicans keep control of the Senate, which is required to confirm Biden's pick for the post.

Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.

Previously: Who would be heading up the economy in a Biden administration? (Nov. 9)