There are fireworks going off in the broad market but Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is only up 1.82% following the Pfizer announcement of a 90% efficacy rate for its vaccine and the calling of the U.S. election for Joe Biden.

Some support for EVs from the government is seen already being priced in on Tesla.

Tesla is far from the only pure play bet on EVs anymore with new Chinese automakers and newly-spawned SPAQs grabbing investor attention, but that is not to say Tesla isn't still the headliner in the growing sector. On that note, a new report from Chinese supplier-tracking site 36Kr claims that Tesla plans to produce 550K vehicles at the Gigafactory Shanghai in 2021, including 300K Model 3 cars and 250K Model Y cars. It is about that time of year when analysts will start issuing new forecasts for Tesla's 2021 deliveries.

Seeking Alpha authors have been pretty split between bull and bear calls on Tesla over the last 30 days.