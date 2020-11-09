T-Mobile (TMUS +0.9% ) is moving aggressively on its Home Internet push, expanding the broadband pilot program to more than 130 additional markets.

New cities and towns in Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin can sign up for the $50/month service, which has no annual contracts and no data caps.

The offering, competing with more entrenched cable/DSL providers, uses T-Mobile's LTE network. The company is preparing to launch 5G Home Internet nationwide, with plans to cover more than 50% of U.S. households within six years.