Howmet Aerospace (HWM +18.5% ) shares soar by as much as 30% in their best-ever one-day increase after the company raises its full-year adjusted earnings and EBITDA guidance and narrows its forecast revenue range.

Howmet raised its FY 2020 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $1.04B-$1.07B from its previous view of $995M-$1.065B and sees adjusted EBITDA margin to 19.8%-20.2% from 19%-21%.

The company also upped full-year adjusted EPS guidance to $0.68-$0.76 from $0.60-$0.72 on revenues of $5.22B-$5.28B vs. $5.1B-$5.3B previously.

For Q4, Howmet expects adjusted EPS of $0.13-$0.21, revenues of $1.2B-$1.26B, adjusted EBITDA of $240M-$270M, and adjusted EBITDA margin of 20%-21%.

Aerospace names are skyrocketing following Pfizer's report of a 90% effective rate for its COVID-19 vaccine earlier today.