The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) surged 12.8% on Monday afternoon to top the list of ETF strategies monitored by the Seeking Alpha ETF tracker. The move comes as the S&P gains 2.5% and the Dow 4.3% on the potential for an effective COVID-19 vaccine.
Even after today's action, the SPHB remains lower by just over 4% year-to-date.
Stocks that would benefit from an economic reopening were the biggest winners in the ETF.
Cruise operator Carnival topped the list of biggest gainers, with an advance of 35%. New York City real estate operator SL Green Realty was the second-largest advancer, adding 34%.
The three next biggest movers were in the energy sector: Valero Energy, National Oilwell, and Diamondback Energy gained 20%, 28%, and 27%, respectively.