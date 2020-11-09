The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) surged 12.8% on Monday afternoon to top the list of ETF strategies monitored by the Seeking Alpha ETF tracker. The move comes as the S&P gains 2.5% and the Dow 4.3% on the potential for an effective COVID-19 vaccine.

Even after today's action, the SPHB remains lower by just over 4% year-to-date.