Vifor Pharma (OTCPK:GNHAF) and Angion Biomedica have signed a licensing agreement for the commercialization of ANG-3777, currently developed for treatment of delayed graft function (DGF) and cardiac surgery-associated acute kidney injury (CSA-AKI).

ANG-3777 was engineered to mimic the biological activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF), activating critical pathways in the body’s natural organ repair process following an acute organ injury.

Under the terms of the agreement, Vifor will receive an exclusive global license, excluding China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau, for all ANG-3777 nephrology indications. Angion will receive up to $80M including $30M upfront payment, $30M equity investment, and $20M milestone payments.

Additionally Angion is eligible to receive up to $260M in market access related milestones upon approval in US and EU, as well as sales milestones, and tiered royalties on global net sales up to 40% at the high end of the royalty range.

Phase 3 data in DGF anticipated towards the end of 2021.