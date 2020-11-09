Blackstone (BX +2.9% ) sets aside the GSO Capital Partners name 12 years after it acquired the credit-focused asset manager, rebranding it as Blackstone Credit.

Under Blackstone's ownership, GSO's assets under management grew from $9.6B to $135B. The change shows that the credit platform is core to Blackstone's business, the company said.

"Its strategies cover almost the entire corporate credit market, with leading positions in both liquid and private markets," Blackstone said in a statement. "Importantly, Blackstone Credit’s rapidly growing structured products activities illustrate the continued expansion of the business within the Blackstone family."

The move comes after the previous heads of the business left Blackstone to start their own competing ventures.

Last week, Bennett Goodman, who represents the "G" in GSO, announced the creation of Hunter Point Capital.

Former GSO partner Tripp Smith set up his own firm, Iron Park Capital, and has been investing and fundraising to capitalize on increased market dislocation.

Doug Ostrover, the third of the founding partners, founded Owl Rock Capital in 2016.

