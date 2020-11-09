S&P Global Ratings estimates that amid the pandemic denting group and business travel, U.S. RevPAR is expected to fall ~50% in 2020 recovering in 2021, but remaining 20% to 30% below 2019 levels.

S&P believes that even if demand picks up in mid-2021, the sector will be very competitive, particularly in cities, causing average daily rates to remain depressed. Thus, assuming recovery and normalization continue in 2022, it doesn't expect RevPAR to fully recover until 2023 at the earliest.

Forecast assumes a medical solution to the COVID-19 virus by mid-2021, with wide dissemination over the remainder of the year. However, with the prospect of a COVID-19 vaccine on the horizon the tables could turnaround.

Earnings take on two of Hotel/Resort REITs:

"Our hotel portfolio’s performance continues to exhibit gradual improvement. All but two of our hotels are now open and occupancies have steadily increased to 45.8% in September from a low of 21.0% in April. Our extended stay portfolio has continued to outperform our other hotel types during Q3, with occupancy of 62.1%, versus 32.6% for select service hotels and 26.0% for full service hotels," Services Property Trust (SVC +29.8% ) president & CEO John Murray commented.

Rent collections from retail net lease tenants moved higher to 89.3% for September from a low of 45.9% for April amid easing down of lockdown guidelines.

The company has agreed to defer an aggregate of $13.4M of rent for tenants representing ~1% of annual minimum returns and rent.

Normalized FFO stood at $23.2M, or $0.14/diluted share vs. $155.6M or $1.37/diluted share in year ago quarter; adj. EBITDA dipped 50.6% to $103.6M.

During the quarter, SVC sold five net lease properties for $5.9M, excluding closing costs; in October and November 2020, SVC sold three net lease properties for $4.9M.

SVC has entered agreements to sell 39 hotels (24 Marriott International and 15 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts) with an aggregate carrying value of $181.3M for of $218M; sale expected to close in Q4 and 1Q21.

Sotherly Hotels (SOHO +17.2% ) reported Q3 RevPAR drop of 63.3% to $36.68 indicating a 59.8% decrease in occupancy and a 8.9% decrease in average daily rate.

Hotel EBITDA plummeted 113% to -$1.2M; adj. FFO plunged 301% to -$12.8M.

For Q4, the company estimates the average monthly cash use across its portfolio to be ~$2M.

Previously: Service Properties Trust beats on revenue; Sotherly Hotels reports Q3 results