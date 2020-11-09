LiqTech International (LIQT -6.5% ) says Q3 results were in-line with their expectations, with revenue of $3.5Ma decline of 63.8% Y/Y; and net loss of $3.87M vs. income of $656.36k.

Gross loss was $0.3M, reflecting a negative gross profit margin of 9%, compared to 23% a year ago; due primarily to the steep drop in revenue for marine scrubber systems combined with a higher fixed cost base.

Loss from operations was $2.83M for the quarter, compared to profit of $224k a year ago.

LiqTech expects the slowdown in scrubber orders to continue until the global economic effects of COVID-19 are largely behind us.

LiqTech has completed development of its black carbon and NOx reduction systems that will allow them to address other opportunities in the marine market.

Company is ready to launch its next generation membrane to address key segments of the $5.5B ceramic membrane market.

Company ended quarter with cash balance of $14.5M.

“Given the increasing opportunities, among others, in the oil and gas market, the marine water filtration market and with the next generation filtration membranes, analysts expect sales to grow from $32.6M in 2019 to $62.8M and $121M in 2021 and 2022, respectively,” mentions SA Contributor Alborada Investments, with a Bullish rating.

