Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.43 (-65.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $826.79M (-29.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ERJ has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.